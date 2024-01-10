Jennifer Lawrence Gets Candid About 'Awful' Reality Of Being A Bride

Jennifer Lawrence Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted her wedding day was a bit of a stressful one.

The Oscar winner and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney, tied the knot in October 2019, and have since welcomed a son, Cy.

While attending the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Jen reflected on her big day, admitting she found the experience of being a bride “so stressful”.

Advertisement

“You’re not having fun,” she insisted to E! News. “You’re just like,‘is that person having fun? Is everyone having fun?’”

Asked about a rumour involving Robert De Niro at her rehearsal dinner, the Hunger Games star recalled: “I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody, and he’s kind of wandering around. And I immediately was just like, ‘no, this is not what he wants to be doing, I don’t want him here’, so I went over and whispered, ‘go home’.

“And he was nice, he like, talked to my parents and was polite, but then I was like, ‘…go’, and he left and that just genuinely made me feel better.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro previously shared the screen in Silver Linings Playbook and Joy Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

Advertisement

Jen concluded: “Being a bride is awful. I’ll never forget, I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all my friends were lying, like, ‘nobody’s cold, everything’s fine’. And my mum was like, ‘it’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died’.”

This year’s Golden Globes saw Jennifer receiving her sixth nomination, following her performance in the sexually-charged comedy No Hard Feelings.