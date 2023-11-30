Jennifer Lawrence Hired Security After Having A Baby Due To 'Intrusive Thoughts'

Jennifer Lawrence Gotham via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her decision to boost her security after welcoming her one-year-old son, Cy.

The No Hard Feelings actor said during a conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine that her feelings toward having security around changed once she welcomed her child.

“I didn’t have that much security before I had a kid but, once I had one, with my intrusive thoughts and anxiety, I wanted us to have security around all the time,” she said.

Jen explained she initially wanted her security team to feel “invisible” to her son, but she changed her mind as time progressed.

“Once they start working for you, it’s like, ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us,’” she said about her security.

“That’s not really a good lesson to ignore the person that’s helping us. It’s probably better to say, ‘Say good morning to Sean. Hi. How are you?’”

“We’ve incorporated them more in our lives, which surprised me,” she continued. “That wasn’t how I planned it.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney photographed taking a walk in New York City on August 22, 2023. Robert Kamau via Getty Images

Jennifer welcomed Cy in February 2022 with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney.

While pregnant with Cy in November 2021, she told Vanity Fair she wanted to protect her baby’s privacy with “every instinct” in her body.

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence,” the Oscar winner said.

After Cy was born the couple initially kept details about their new arrival – such as his birthday, sex or name – under wraps.

Jennifer later opened up about Cy and motherhood in an interview with Vogue in September 2022.

“I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible,” she said. “I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.”