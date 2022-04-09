Jennifer Lopez Appears To Confirm Ben Affleck Engagement Rumours

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has appeared to confirm rumours she and Ben Affleck are engaged.

The singer set tongues wagging earlier this week when she was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger, and has now shared more with fans.

While she stopped short of officially announcing she was engaged, a video on the latest edition of her newsletter showed a tearful JLo flashing the huge green rock as she was heard saying: “You’re perfect.”

Jennifer had previously teased a “major announcement” on social media.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share...” she said in a video, also adding a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter profile.

It looks set to be the second engagement for the reunited couple, who had one of the most prolific celebrity relationships of the early 00s.

They previously got engaged in 2002 before going their separate ways two years later.

Last year, it was revealed that Jennifer and Ben had reconciled and were dating once again.

The Waiting For Tonight singer opened up about the romance in an interview with People magazine back in February.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” the star said. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Ben and Jennifer back in 2003 Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Prior to going public with their rekindled relationship, it had been heavily rumoured that Bennifer were back together, with Jen admitting they’d been somewhat “naive” in their hopes to keep it secret.

“We both were like, ’Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again’,” she said, explaining why they wanted to keep their reunion out of the media.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.

“We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”