Jennifer Lopez is seen breaking down in tears after missing out on an Oscar nomination in the first look at her forthcoming Netflix documentary.

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime follows the US star as she “reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career continuing to entertain, empower and inspire.”

In one scene, an emotional J-Lo is seen in tears as she discovers she hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar for her lead role in 2019’s Hustlers.

Despite receiving critical acclaim and noms at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards for her performance as a dancer at a strip club, she failed to get an Oscars nod.

Jennifer Lopez in Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

“It was hard. I just had very low self-esteem,” she remarks in the voiceover as she is shown crying while looking at her phone in bed. “I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that, and not believe in anything else.”

Later, in the trailer, she adds, “I do this, not for an award. No, I do this to connect with people and make them feel things because I want to feel something.”

The entertainer previously described the snub as a “little bit of a letdown”.

“You realise you want people’s validation,” she said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “You want people to say you did a good job, and I realised, no, you don’t need that. You do this because you love it. I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough.”

Her fiancé Ben Affleck, also makes an appearance in the trailer.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck are seen on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’” the actor recalls after a clip is shown of a male interviewer asking about Jennifer’s bottom. “And she said, ‘I expected this.’”

