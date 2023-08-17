Jeremy Clarkson Has Fired Off His Annual A Level Result Day Tweet And It's As Divisive As Ever

Jeremy Clarkson at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain last month ATPImages via Getty Images

They say there are only a few things in this life we can truly depend on. Death. Taxes. And Jeremy Clarkson sharing near-identical versions of the same social media post on A Level results day.

Each year, as people up and down the country discover how they’ve done in their final A Level exams, the divisive former Top Gear host takes the opportunity to remind people of his own grades, usually accompanied by some class of brag.

In 2021, for example, he took a moment to tell everyone about his new Bentley.

If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 10, 2021

The following year, it was his holiday snaps.

Don’t worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat. pic.twitter.com/f7BQxi86wS — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 18, 2022

And this year? It’s accompanied by a message about his own brewery.

It’s not the end of the world if your A level results aren’t what you’d hoped for. I got a C and 2 Us and here I am today with my own brewery. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 17, 2023

Because the tweet has become such a predictable part of the A Level results day news cycle, plenty of people were standing by for it over on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday morning:

Babe wake up Jeremy Clarkson just posted his A Level tweet #ALevels2023 https://t.co/niWliZO2SD — Josh (@JoshxReid) August 17, 2023

Jeremy Clarkson churning out the same old A Level tweet every year x pic.twitter.com/lKIiX3xXsm — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) August 17, 2023

Jeremy Clarkson every year on results day after tweeting that he failed his A-Levels pic.twitter.com/0CAh724WUM — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) August 17, 2023

“You, boy! Has Clarkson done his A-Level results day tweet yet?” pic.twitter.com/XeKveHgOqR — Daniel Sugarman is on holiday (@Daniel_Sugarman) August 17, 2023

Imagine getting bad A Level results and then on top of that being told that you could still turn out like Jeremy Clarkson. — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) August 17, 2023

As certain as the sun sets, Jeremy will make a early pilgrimage to this tweet https://t.co/WPEPsBuKFD — ellie king (@ellietheking) August 17, 2023

You know it’s A level results days when… https://t.co/mMoziABqLS — Mike Pattinson (@MikePattinson) August 17, 2023

3 things certain in life, Death, Taxes and Jeremy Clarkson A levels tweet every year https://t.co/r2cEYPJ8m6 — Haz (@pubIad) August 17, 2023

does he tweet this every year https://t.co/42uUDXBoN0 — O 🪐 (@wwwanna_) August 17, 2023

Do 18 year olds know who Jeremy Clarkson is? — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) August 17, 2023

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Clarkson had some rather sizeable privilege on his side to help him get where he is today:

Jeremy Clarkson went to a school that cost £40,000 a year. This isn’t an underdog story, just a confirmation of privilege https://t.co/eBEPgh7i9V — James Purnell (@james_purnell) August 17, 2023

I really wish he would stop tweeting this!! Not only has the world changed since he got his results but also forgets how privileged he was when he got them. https://t.co/M0UZO9E8Ez — Nimco Ali (OBE) 🔻 (@NimkoAli) August 17, 2023

Jeremy Clarkson attended a £40,000 a year public school. Every year he tells us how well he's done on crap A-levels, he's just confirming what we already know about the class system. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) August 17, 2023

Don’t beat yourselves up kids



If you fail hard at education, all you need is a parent with the rights to Paddington Bear and you’ll always fall upwards.



ANYONE can do it https://t.co/T6rsxrHmFG — schwitzy (@schwitzyoo) August 17, 2023

This is the education equivalent of ‘we didn’t buy lattes or avocado toast and got a £10 mortgage in 1980’ https://t.co/VYWK4hByyL — ciaran (@mozdog94) August 17, 2023

Clarkson has been at the centre of controversy on a number of occasions in the past 12 months – most notably over a newspaper column he wrote about Meghan Markle towards the end of last year.

In the piece, Clarkson described how much he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level”.

Making reference to a scene from Game Of Thrones, the presenter also claimed that he “dreamed” of the day she’d be “made to parade naked through the streets” while crowds “throw lumps of excrement at her”.

The article became the most complained-about in press regulator Ipso’s history, with the organisation later launching an investigation.

Almost a month after its publication, Clarkson apologised publicly to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and claimed he’d also emailed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over Christmas to say sorry to them privately.