Jeremy Clarkson's Daughter Emily Condemns His Latest Comments About Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily has spoken out against the former Top Gear presenter’s latest column about Meghan Markle.

Over the weekend, the divisive broadcaster published an opinion piece in The Sun in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recently-released Netflix docuseries.

The column was met with widespread backlash, after the Clarkson’s Farm host said he “hated” Meghan “on a cellular level” and dreamt “of the day when crowds throw lumps of excrement at her”.

He also claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pictured in March 2020 Chris Jackson via Getty Images

While a number of public figures have spoken out to condemn the TV personality over his views, his daughter, podcast presenter Emily Clarkson, has also had her say.

“My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Emily Clarkson and her father at the launch of her first book in 2017 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Among those to have also criticised Clarkson for his column about Meghan include fellow presenter Carol Vorderman, comedian John Bishop and actor Kathy Burke.

Meanwhile, politician and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has also tweeted: “As Jeremy Clarkson should well know – words have consequences.

“The words in his piece are no joke – they’re dangerous and inexcusable. We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this.”

As Jeremy Clarkson should well know - words have consequences. The words in his piece are no joke - they’re dangerous and inexcusable. We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this. https://t.co/TXq8XndPec — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 18, 2022

In the second and final batch of episodes of Harry & Meghan, which debuted last week, the couple claim that Harry was “blocked” from seeing his grandmother, the Queen, and that Prince William “screamed and shouted” at his brother after he announced his intention to move abroad with his wife.

Meghan also spoke at length about feeling targeted by the British media, which led to her experiencing suicidal feelings.