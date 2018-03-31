Around three quarters of Labour members believe the party’s problem with anti-Semitism is being exaggerated to damage Jeremy Corbyn, according to polling.

Just 19% said it was a serious issue while 77% believe it is used to undermine the leader or stop criticism of Israel, a YouGov study for The Times found.

It comes despite a tumultuous week that has seen fresh recriminations within the party as well as a protest outside Parliament led by Jewish leaders.

A senior official forced to quit over her role in handling complaints claimed the row over anti-Semitism in the party was being “stirred up” to attack the Labour leader.