Jeremy Corbyn Should Undergo Anti-Semitism Training, Suggests Momentum Founder Jon Lansman

Jeremy Corbyn should undergo anti-Semitism training, the founder of Momentum, Jon Lansman, has suggested.

Lansman, a close ally of the Labour leader, said on Sunday that most people in the party who had “unacceptable” views were best dealt with by “education and training” rather than expulsion.

Asked if Corbyn should submit to training in the wake of his recent comments, Lansman said: “I think there is always a place for education and training in everyone’s lives and Jeremy Corbyn has a longstanding commitment to lifelong learning.”

Corbyn has been dogged by accusations that at best he tolerates anti-Semitism within the party or at worst that he is guilty of anti-Semitism himself.

Gordon Brown today warned the “soul of the party” was at risk over any tolerance of racism in its ranks.