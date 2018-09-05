Jeremy Corbyn Makes Fun Of Theresa May For 'Dancing' Around Brexit Problems

Jeremy Corbyn has made fun of Theresa May for “dancing round all the issues” on Brexit.

Footage of the prime minister dancing with children was the most noticed part of her recent trip to Africa.

Speaking during the first PMQs since the summer holiday, Corbyn highlighted divisions within the Conservative Party over the government’s Brexit plan.

“The Chequers proposal is dead already – ripped apart by her own MPs,” he said.

May laughed as Corbyn told her: “She can’t keep dancing round all the issues.”