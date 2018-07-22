Jeremy Corbyn has revealed he has not spoken to a veteran Jewish MP since she told him to his face that he’s “an anti-semite and racist” after the party upheld controversial new guidelines on tackling anti-semitism. The Labour leader said he felt “upset” and “not pleased” about the confrontation in Parliament with Dame Margaret Hodge, which was revealed by HuffPost UK. Dame Margaret, who lost family members in the Holocaust, later said Corbyn was “now perceived by many as an anti-Semite”. She now faces disciplinary action over the clash. Speaking at the Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival in Dorset, Corbyn said: “I felt not pleased about it, I felt upset about it but as always I am very calm and treat people with a great deal of respect. “I don’t shout at people, I just listen to what they have to say. “A complaint has been registered and that will have to be dealt with by the party, but that is independent of me.”

PA Wire/PA Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking at the Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival in Tolpuddle, Dorset

Corbyn also called on Labour MPs to postpone a new party showdown on anti-Semitism rules. The Labour leader said a crunch meeting set for Monday on the contentious issue should be delayed until the autumn so that more people can attend. After widespread complaints that a new code of conduct did not go far enough the gathering of the Parliamentary Labour Party is set to debate an emergency motion on adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism. Corbyn said: “I’d rather they delayed that discussion until September because there will be a full attendance at meetings in September. “I suspect Monday’s meeting will not be fully attended because Parliament is rising on Tuesday.” Corbyn also defended the position taken by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) in not including the IHRA definition in its new code of conduct. He said: “(The NEC) wasn’t trying to re-write it, it has accepted almost all of it. “What it’s done is also put alongside it a code of conduct for members of the party because we will not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form whatsoever in the party.”

