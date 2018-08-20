Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images Greek economist, academic and politician Yanis Varoufakis and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn attend a photocall during the annual Edinburgh International Book Festival at Charlotte Square Gardens on 20 August.

Jeremy Corbyn believes Labour is facing greater hostility from the media “than we’ve probably ever had before”.

The party leader was speaking at an event with Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis at the Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF) on Monday night, where an audience member asked if there was a fear that Labour was not getting nearer to power.

Corbyn said: “Labour has more members than we’ve ever had before, more activists than we’ve ever had before. We have greater hostility from the mainstream media than we’ve probably ever had before but I think we are in a strong position to keep people united around the agenda we put forward on social justice transformation, challenging and ending inequality in Britain and giving people hope of what can be achieved.”

Labour has been engulfed in recent weeks by an anti-Semitism scandal and just this week MP and close Corbyn ally, Chris Williamson, added to the party’s woes.

He said it was a “privilege” to meet and listen to a talk by a controversial pro-Assad blogger, who has previously described murdered MP Jo Cox as a “warmongering Al Qaeda advocate” and written that “Zionists rule France”.