Jewish leaders are urging people to demonstrate outside parliament over Jeremy Corbyn’s apparent defence of an anti-semitic mural.

The Labour leader has become embroiled in a row after a 2012 Facebook comment, in which he questioned why the mural should be removed, resurfaced.

It depicts a group of Jewish men playing Monopoly on the backs of a group of emaciated people.

The east London mural was painted over as Tower Hamlets Council had ruled it was anti-semitic, but Corbyn’s post asked “Why?” and told the artist he was “in good company”.

Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger highlighted it on Friday. She and other Labour MPs tore into Corbyn over his response, in which he expressed “regret” at not inspecting the image more closely but stopped short of apologising.