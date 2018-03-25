Jewish leaders are urging people to demonstrate outside parliament over Jeremy Corbyn’s apparent defence of an anti-semitic mural.
The Labour leader has become embroiled in a row after a 2012 Facebook comment, in which he questioned why the mural should be removed, resurfaced.
It depicts a group of Jewish men playing Monopoly on the backs of a group of emaciated people.
The east London mural was painted over as Tower Hamlets Council had ruled it was anti-semitic, but Corbyn’s post asked “Why?” and told the artist he was “in good company”.
Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger highlighted it on Friday. She and other Labour MPs tore into Corbyn over his response, in which he expressed “regret” at not inspecting the image more closely but stopped short of apologising.
On Sunday, the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council called for a protest outside parliament at 5.30pm on Monday.
They also said they would deliver a letter to the Parliamentary Labour Party’s weekly meeting, which starts half an hour later.
“Day in day out we the Jewish community face increasing antisemitism. Enough is enough,” The Jewish Leadership Council wrote on its Facebook page.
“The leadership of the Jewish community will be delivering a letter to the Parliamentary Labour Party in advance of its meeting at 6pm.
“We call on members of our community and all those who oppose antisemitism to join us in Parliament Square at 5:30pm to show solidarity.”
Labour MP Wes Streeting said: “We should be ashamed it’s come to this.”
Berger said Corbyn’s response to his comment about the mural was “wholly inadequate” and failed to “understand on any level the hurt and anguish felt about Antisemitism”.
Earlier on Sunday, Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Labour had to show its “zero tolerance” approach to antisemitism was more than just words.
He told ITV’s Peston on Sunday: “It is grotesque and disgusting and should have been taken down. It’s antisemitic and we need to be absolutely clear about that.
“Jeremy Corbyn has now given his explanation and regretted that.
“The most important thing here is that the Labour Party keeps on saying that antisemitism has no place in our party, in our communities, or in our society, and we’ve got to have zero tolerance, and zero tolerance has got to be more than two words, it’s got to dictate everything the Labour Party does in relation to antisemitism.”
Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald claimed Corbyn “does not have an anti-semitic bone in his body” while deputy leader Tom Watson said “very, very sorry that people feel hurt” over how the leader’s office handled the row.