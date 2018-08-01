The UK’s human rights watchdog has been urged to investigate the Labour Party as pressure continues to mount over Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of the anti-Semitism row. The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has referred the party to the Equality and Human Rights Commission and made a complaint to Labour about comments by Corbyn and his hosting of a Holocaust Memorial Day event in 2010 at which speakers reportedly compared the actions of Israel in Gaza to the Nazis. The Labour leader acknowledged that he had appeared alongside people “whose views I completely reject” and apologised for the “concerns and anxiety” that caused.

This is the interview in which @JeremyCorbyn blames an Islamist terrorist attack on the “hand of Israel” pic.twitter.com/nPAb4AfiNZ — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) July 28, 2018

He said: “The main speaker at this Holocaust Memorial Day meeting, part of a tour entitled ‘never again – for anyone’, was a Jewish Auschwitz survivor. Views were expressed at the meeting which I do not accept or condone. “In the past, in pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and peace in Israel/Palestine, I have on occasion appeared on platforms with people whose views I completely reject. I apologise for the concerns and anxiety that this has caused.” Labour MP John Mann told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme Corbyn’s decision to host the event “breaches any form of normal decency”. The CAA’s letter to the equality watchdog said: “We charge that the party has, through years of deliberate or reckless dereliction of its duty to enforce its own rules, created an atmosphere in which Jewish members and/or associates are discriminated against.” The organisation also issued a fresh complaint – its third – about Corbyn to Labour. As well as the 2010 Holocaust Memorial Day event it seized on comments made by Corbyn in 2012 when appearing on Press TV, the Iranian state-owned broadcaster, in which he linked a massacre of 16 Egyptian policeman to Israel.

.@JeremyCorbyn chaired antisemitic event comparing Israel to Nazi Germany in Parliament on Holocaust Memorial Dayhttps://t.co/trkkNjB5yR — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) July 31, 2018