Jeremy Hunt has accused social media platforms of failing to protect children from harm to their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The health secretary met with bosses of companies including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Apple in November, but on Sunday he expressed his disappointment that not enough progress had been made to better protect children.

In a strongly-worded letter, Hunt said the tech giants were “collectively turning a blind eye to a whole generation of children being exposed to the harmful emotional side effects of social media prematurely”.