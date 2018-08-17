Jeremy Hunt Backtracks After Warning UK Would 'Regret' No Deal Brexit 'For Generations'

Jeremy Hunt has rowed back on his suggestion a ‘no deal’ Brexit would be a “mistake we would regret for generations”, after a backlash from anti-EU MPs.

The Foreign Secretary made the initial comments during a trip to the Netherlands on Thursday after being asked about negotiations.

Hunt said leaving the EU without a trade deal would be akin to a “messy ugly divorce”, adding: “That’s what we all want to avoid.”

He also suggested the government’s negotiating position could be watered down in order to secure an agreement.

On Friday morning Hunt sought to dampen down his comments by tweeting that Britain would “survive and prosper” without a deal with the EU.