Jeremy Renner Is Back On His Feet After Life-Threatening Snowplough Accident

Jeremy Renner has updated his fans about his road to recovery after suffering dozens of broken bones in a near-fatal snowplough accident.

On Sunday, the Marvel star shared a clip of himself walking on an assisted treadmill during one of his recent physical therapy sessions.

“I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” the 52-year-old Avengers actor wrote alongside the video.

In January, Jeremy was struck and severely injured by a snowcat on New Year’s Day while trying to prevent his nephew from getting hit by the vehicle.

He had been using the PistenBully snowcat to tow his nephew’s truck out of the snow when it began sliding downhill, critically injuring Jeremy and leaving him with more than 30 broken bones.

After being airlifted to the intensive care unit of a regional hospital near his home in Reno, Nevada, Jeremy underwent multiple surgeries for “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.”

Since Jeremy’s accident, the two-time Oscar nominee — who returned home on 16 January — has shared numerous updates on his healing process.

Getting emotional with fans on Instagram in January, Jeremy gushed over the outpouring of encouragement from his fans and showed thanks for the “love and bond with family and friends.”

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he wrote on the post, alongside a photo of himself in bed.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all,” Renner added.

Just weeks after his accident, the Hawkeye actor teased his new upcoming TV series “Rennervations” on Instagram, which he says will debut on Disney+ “as soon as I’m back on my feet.”