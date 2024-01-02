Jeremy Renner Credits Daughter For His Recovery From Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jeremy Renner is marking the one-year anniversary of his near-fatal snowplow accident by thanking his little girl for her support.

On Monday, the “Avengers” star called his 10-year-old daughter, Ava, “Reason number One” for his recovery after he was critically injured on New Year’s Day in 2023.

“I asked her to ‘wait for me’ when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home,” Renner captioned a heartfelt Instagram post, which included a photo of Ava hugging him. “As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends.”

He added: “Thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer.”

Jeremy Renner (left) says daughter Ava has been vital in his recovery from a snowplow accident last year. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA via Getty Images

The Marvel actor broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after he was crushed by a 7-ton snowplow on Jan. 1, 2023, in Reno, Nevada.

While appearing on a New Year’s Eve broadcast Sunday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Renner what motivated him to pull through his “unbelievable battle,” prompting the actor to gush about the love of his family.

“I’m just so blessed that I had so many things to live for,” Renner said. “I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would’ve disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed. And so there’s a lot for me to get better for.”

Renner went on to say that he “never thought about my own physical ailments, or my own pain, or my own anguish” because he had “so many things to fight for.”