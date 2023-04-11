Jeremy Renner Shares Hilariously Brutal Message From Paul Rudd After Accident

Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd Getty Images / NBC

Jeremy Renner could count on his Avengers co-star Paul Rudd for some laughs as he was recovering from his near-death snowplough accident.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Jeremy said Paul visited him in hospital a couple of times, and was always “making my day” because “he’s one of the funniest guys around.”

Case in point: Jeremy shared a video that Paul sent him. It was made to resemble a message from the Cameo app, which allows people to purchase personalised video messages from celebrities.

“He made a fake one like I paid him money for a Cameo,” Renner recalled.

“Hey Jerry,” Rudd begins the clip. “I hear you’re a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently? Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It’s really from the heart and hope you’re feeling better. Sounds like you are ― apparently you’re a pretty tough guy. Maybe I’ll get to meet you someday.”

Jeremy was severely injured on New Year’s Day while plowing snow near his property in Reno, Nevada. He was run over by the machine, which weighs more than 14,000 pounds. He broke more than 30 bones and punctured a lung.

Watch below on Jimmy Kimmel Live...