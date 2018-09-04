Channel 5 Jeremy Vine on the first episode of his Channel 5 show

During the segment, he spoke to her about her behaviour in the house, specifically the allegations she made about fellow housemate Ryan Thomas, which she conceded was a “mistake”. However, some viewers felt he’d not given Roxanne enough of a grilling, which he explained in Tuesday’s edition of his new show was due to the fact he felt she was already in a vulnerable position.

Addressing the “flak” he and the show took following the interview, Jeremy recalled: “I’m sitting there thinking, ‘she could take her life tomorrow. She’s in that kind of state.’ “We’ve got all these people carrying pitchforks out there on Twitter and everything who probably want her to die! But this is not pitchfork journalism here, that’s not what we do.”

"I found it really, really difficult being on the show with her."



