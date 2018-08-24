‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates Jermaine Pennant and Chloe Ayling have broken one of the fundamental rules of the show, by passing written messages to one another.

As revealed in Thursday’s edition of ‘Bit On The Side’, footballer Jermaine was the first to break the rule, using an eyebrow pencil and one of Chloe’s make-up sponges to pass her a note saying: “I like you.”

Yes, that’s Jermaine who’s been married to glamour model Alice Goodwin since May 2014, but let’s continue.