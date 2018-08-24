Channel 5 boss Ben Frow has said he’s “planning for a year without ‘Big Brother’”, during an interview at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

For the past year, the future of the reality show has been called into question, after Ben said that unless he sees the show adapt and improve, he’ll axe it once its contract is up at the end of this year.

Speaking in Edinburgh, it was clear Ben had little cause to change his mind, revealing that he’s still planning to not bring the reality juggernaut back in 2019.