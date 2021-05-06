‘War With France’: The Most OTT Reactions To The Jersey Brexit Row

Brexit is turning nasty, with gunboats deployed to Jersey as French fishermen attempted to blockade the Channel island’s St Helier port in a row over fishing rights.

The dispute erupted after the Jersey government said French boats would be required to demonstrate a history of fishing in the island’s waters to obtain a license to continue doing so.

Jersey argued that it had to impose the measures under terms of the UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU that came into force last week.

But it caused anger in French fishing communities, which complained boats which had operated there for years were suddenly having their access to the fisheries restricted after 17 vessels were not given licenses.

The French government also poured fuel on the fire this week, threatening to cut off Jersey’s electricity supply unless it dropped its demands.

Thankfully now, the drama appears to be calming down with French boats leaving St Helier, and Jersey officials reportedly entering talks with the fishermen to try and find a compromise.

But despite calls for calm, Johnson’s decision to send Navy patrol boats to the area has got a lot of people very excited indeed.

Here are some of the most over-the-top reactions:

‘War with France’