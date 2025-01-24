Social Network Star Jesse Eisenberg Explains Why He'll No Longer Defend Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg and Jesse Eisenberg Getty Images

More than a decade after portraying Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, actor Jesse Eisenberg is sharing some candid thoughts on the Meta CEO’s latest actions.

Appearing on NPR’s Fresh Air on Tuesday, Eisenberg said he felt saddened by Zuckerberg’s decision to scrap the fact-checking system on Meta’s platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram.

Advertisement

“As an actor, your job is to really understand your character, even if the character is a villain in a movie. Your job is to defend your character, right?” he explained.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about this guy and thinking about how he felt outcast in the world and created this thing in order to connect with other people because he felt uncomfortable connecting with other people through more traditional social norms.”

Though Eisenberg viewed Zuckerberg’s ambition as “wonderful and totally defensible” while filming The Social Network, he suggested the Meta CEO’s drive now “supersedes [his] caution in a way that can be pretty dangerous”.

Advertisement

“And now that the platform is so powerful and owns all these other things, I guess I feel a little bit sad. Why is this the path you’re taking?” he said, before hinting he would no longer “justify and defend [Zuckerberg’s] behaviour”.

Mark Zuckerberg and Jesse Eisenberg on Saturday Night Live in 2011. NBC via Getty Images

Released in 2010, The Social Network is an adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s book The Accidental Billionaires, and follows Zuckerberg’s rise from Harvard University student to becoming the world’s youngest self-made billionaire after launching Facebook.

Advertisement

The movie, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake, was a critical and commercial smash, winning three Oscars.

While Zuckerberg wasn’t involved in the making of The Social Network and would later criticise the film, he appeared to be on friendly terms with Eisenberg for some time. In 2011, he made a brief cameo on an episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by the actor.

In recent weeks, Zuckerberg announced plans to dump fact-checking on Meta and abandon initiatives aimed at boosting diversity within his companies in what is widely perceived as an overall attempt at currying favour with newly-inaugurated US president Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast earlier this month, Zuckerberg lamented the decline of what he described as “masculine energy” in corporations.

Eisenberg, meanwhile, is currently promoting A Real Pain, which on Thursday received two Academy Award nominations.

Advertisement

The film, which he also wrote and directed, follows Jewish American cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) as they travel to Poland as part of a Holocaust-themed tour to honor their late grandmother.