13/04/2021 12:35 BST

Jihadi Who Plotted Lockdown Terror Attack Jailed For 19 Years

Sahayb Abu of Dagenham prepared to strike last summer but was arrested after discussing guns with an undercover police officer.

A jihadi dubbed the “masked menace” has been jailed for at least 19 years for plotting a terror attack during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sahayb Abu, 27, bought an 18-inch sword, a knife, balaclavas and body armour online as he prepared to strike last summer.

He was arrested on July 9 after discussing guns with an undercover police officer, who he met on a Telegram chat group for supporters of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

A jury found Abu guilty of plotting terrorist acts after deliberating for more than 21 hours.

On Tuesday, Abu, of Dagenham, east London, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years at the Old Bailey.

His brother Muhamed Abu, 32, of Norwood, south London, was cleared of failing to tell authorities about the plot.

