Jihadi Who Plotted Lockdown Terror Attack Jailed For 19 Years

A jihadi dubbed the “masked menace” has been jailed for at least 19 years for plotting a terror attack during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sahayb Abu, 27, bought an 18-inch sword, a knife, balaclavas and body armour online as he prepared to strike last summer.

He was arrested on July 9 after discussing guns with an undercover police officer, who he met on a Telegram chat group for supporters of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

A jury found Abu guilty of plotting terrorist acts after deliberating for more than 21 hours.

On Tuesday, Abu, of Dagenham, east London, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years at the Old Bailey.

His brother Muhamed Abu, 32, of Norwood, south London, was cleared of failing to tell authorities about the plot.