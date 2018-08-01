Donald Trump Supporters Filmed Hurling Abuse At CNN Reporter

The consequences of Donald Trump’s war on the media has been laid bare in a disturbing video tweeted by CNN’s Jim Acosta.

The network’s chief White House correspondent was reporting from a Trump rally in Florida when his crew filmed a crowd of the President’s supporters hurling abuse at them.

Various people can be heard screaming “stop lying”, “tell the truth” and “you suck” while making rude gestures at the camera.

Acosta tweeted the video, adding: “Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa.

“I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.”

He continued: “We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy.”