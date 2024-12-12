Jim Carrey Names The 1 Thing It'd Take For Him To Play The Grinch Again

Universal Pictures

Home Alone is only the second highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time ― first place goes to 2018′s animated version of The Grinch, with Jim Carrey’s 2000 classic adaptation How The Grinch Stole Christmas coming in a respectable fourth.

Evidently, there’s a lot of gold left in them there hills icy Whovian mountainsides ― but Jim seems reluctant to return to the iconic role.

The star previously said there was “no truth” to rumours he’d don the green suit again, stating in 2022 that he’d retired from the industry entirely and that it’d take a “script that’s written in gold ink” to get him back onto our screens.

But speaking to ComicBook yesterday, Jim was asked which part he’d like to reprise, and he responded that “if we could figure out the Grinch” again, he’d take up the offer.

Under one condition, of course.

The star said he’d only reconsider taking the role if the costume was done differently.

“The thing about it is, on the day, I [became the Grinch] with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process,” he shared.

He added: “The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’

“And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world.”

Jim has previously spoken out about the gruelling makeup and prosthetics application process, saying it was “akin to being buried alive”.

In fact the three-and-a-half hour transformation was so extreme that producer Brian Grazer hired a CIA expert to train the actor on how to endure torture.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the film’s makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji claimed in an interview with Vulture that Jim was “mean to everybody” on set.

It was even suggested that the makeup pro take time off so that the actor could understand how important he was to the process, Kazuhiro says ― which apparently worked.