Jim Carrey Responds To Utterly Bizarre Theory That He Is ‘Playing’ Joe Biden

Uncanny: (L-R) Jim Carry and Joe Biden

In today’s edition of you-couldn’t-make-it-up news, Jim Carrey has responded to a ludicrous claim that his latest role is playing US President Joe Biden.

Not in a film role, the actual Joe Biden

In a recent video shared on Twitter, one Donald Trump supporter shared her belief that the US president is, in fact, dead and multiple actors have been standing in for him.

After seeing the video featuring Jason Selvig of The Good Liars (a comedy duo that interviews conservative Americans about political matters), the actor – who starred in The Mask – was (almost) all of us in his response.

“Oh dear,” he wrote.

I talked with a woman who believes Joe Biden is being played by several different actors - including Jim Carrey. Big, if true. pic.twitter.com/qGXZiL9ZpC — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) April 26, 2022

The video shows Selvig talking with an American woman who says: “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up, is an actor wearing a mask.”

“I mean, there are several different people playing Joe Biden at this point,” she continued.

Referring to the moment when Biden fell up the stairs of Air Force One in 2021, she added: “I myself think that that was Jim Carrey.”

She then explained that she believed the actor was “being silly by falling up the stairs three different times”.

“And James Woods is also I think one of the dopplegänger mask-wearing people,” she added.

