Jimmy Kimmel Has Scathing Correction For Eric Trump's Courtroom Testimony

The late-night host isn't buying this claim the son of the former president made on the witness stand.
Ed Mazza
Jimmy Kimmel spent a good portion of his Thursday monologue mocking Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, who testified earlier in the day in their fraud trial in New York.

“Things got off to a slow start when they asked Eric to raise his right hand,” Kimmel joked. “He couldn’t figure it out.”

Kimmel noted that the son of the former president had little to say when asked about Trump Organisation finances.

I pour concrete,” Trump said, adding that he doesn’t focus on financial appraisals. “I’m a construction guy.”

That drew a laugh from Kimmel.

“He’s a construction guy like the guy in the Village People is a construction guy,” Kimmel said. “He owns a yellow hat.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

