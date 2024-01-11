Jimmy Kimmel Pranks Jodie Foster Over Her 1977 Oscars Date

Jodie Foster pictured during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel got Jodie Foster to reminisce about her date at the 1977 Oscars – before the talk show host pulled the rug out from under her with a silly prank.

During their Jimmy Kimmel Live! chat on Tuesday, Jodie had commented on how she sat with Taxi Driver co-star Robert De Niro and the film’s director, Martin Scorsese, at the Golden Globes this week.

That prompted Jimmy to show a photo of a teenage Jodie at the 1977 Oscars with her mother, and a date named Todd. Jodie had been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Taxi Driver, and she’d asked Todd to accompany her on Tinseltown’s biggest night.

“He was the cutest boy in my class,” she told Jimmy. “You’re out there somewhere, Todd.”

But her relationship with Todd didn’t have a Hollywood ending.

“He didn’t like me anymore after that,” Jodie recalled.

The Silence Of The Lambs Oscar winner told the US talk show host that she has run into Todd “every once in a while” at a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store, which is where she saw him last.

“We have a surprise for you actually,” Jimmy said. “Todd is here with us tonight.”

Jodie’s face then lit up with expectation, but the camera zoomed in on what was clearly an actor wearing a wig like Todd’s 70s hairstyle and gesturing for the actor to call him.

The True Detective star was a good sport.

“That’s really funny,” she said. “He’s gonna laugh, man.”