Jimmy Kimmel mocked former President Donald Trump’s latest babbling statement on his website, ostensibly a Memorial Day message that quickly devolved into yet another bonkers rant.

In the post, Trump praised himself for doing a great job as he griped about rising gas prices heading into the holiday weekend.

“He’s just a crazy old man shouting at pigeons now,” Kimmel cracked. “He seems to have forgotten the reason gas prices were low was because we had no place to go, we had nowhere the drive. There was a terrible virus killing our grandparents.”