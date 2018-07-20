If Jo Swinson Could Attend Anti-Trump Rally She Could Have Voted, Says Kate Hoey

Jo Swinson should have voted in the Commons on Tuesday despite being on maternity leave, Kate Hoey has said.

Speaking to the Spectator podcast, Hoey said: “I gather she was OK to go on an anti-Trump demonstration so I’m not clear why she wasn’t able to come and vote.”

Swinson was ‘paired’ with Tory chairman Brandon Lewis for crunch votes on Brexit legislation this week, meaning neither would walk through the voting lobbies – cancelling each other out.

But Lewis reneged on the agreement and voted, prompting calls for the Conservative chief whip, Julian Smith, to quit.