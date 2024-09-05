'I Probably Shouldn't Do This Again': Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Joker Sequel Weight Loss

Joaquin Phoenix at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday via Associated Press

Now, he’s revealing why shedding the pounds again for its sequel has been more challenging this time around.

Advertisement

“I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that. But this time, it felt a bit more complicated, just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time,” Joaquin said during a Venice Film Festival press conference on Wednesday, as reported by People magazine.

“So it felt a bit more difficult, but it is safe. But you’re right, I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again,” he added. “This is probably it for me.”

In 2020, the US actor revealed he ate an extremely restrictive diet, supervised by a doctor, to achieve his gaunt-like appearance in Joker.

The Gladiator alum went on to share that his co-star Lady Gaga (whose legal name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) went through some physical transformations of her own to play the Joker’s villainous love interest, Harley Quinn.

Advertisement

“Stefani also lost a lot of weight,” he told reporters during the press conference. “I remember when I first met you in rehearsals and then you went away and when you came back, you lost a lot of weight. It was really impressive,” he added, to his fellow Oscar winner.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on the set of "Joker: Folie a Deux" at Shakespeare Steps in the Bronx. James Devaney via Getty Images

Elsewhere during the conference, Joaquin admitted he doesn’t know the exact amount of weight he lost for the sequel, despite keeping track last time.

“I know I was responsible last time for talking about it, but it’s difficult to do so that becomes your obsession because you’re working the entire time to get to a certain weight,” he explained.

“So then you end up talking about it, and then it just sounds like an actor going on and on about how much weight they lost. By the end of that run I was so sick of myself and angry at myself for making such a big deal about that part, because you just do what you’re fucking supposed to do. So this time I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that’.”

Advertisement

Joker: Folie À Deux is set to hit cinemas on Friday 4 October.