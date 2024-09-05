Lady Gaga's Joker Premiere Look Is Giving Old School Gaga And We're So Here For It

Lady Gaga at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday via Associated Press

Lady Gaga is back in full movie star mode while she’s promoting her new film Joker: Folie À Deux.

As one of the most prolific fashionistas on the planet, Gaga has already served countless looks at awards shows and premieres for her previous two films, A Star Is Born and House Of Gucci.

That being said, while they’ve always been lavish, glamorous and dramatic, they’ve not always quite tapped into that elaborate and avant-garde approach that made her such a red carpet hit when she first burst onto the scene in the late 2000s.

But we’re happy to report that at the first premiere for the Joker sequel, Gaga managed to merge the best of both worlds.

Let's just call this what it is – a serve via Associated Press

Walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, Gaga wore a low-cut black dress with an enormous structured skirt, paired with an even more enormous headpiece that truly could only have been Philip Treacy.

She was also seen looking loved-up with her fiancé Michael Polansky as they made their way into the event.

Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky at the Folie A Deux premiere via Associated Press

Gaga plays a reimagined version of the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn in Folie À Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his Oscar-winning performance as the Joker.

In a major difference from the first film, Folie À Deux seemingly includes big song-and-dance numbers, although everyone involved seems reluctant to actually call the movie a musical.

The cast also includes Zazie Beetz (returning from the first Joker film), Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.