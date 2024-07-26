Lady Gaga's Joker Press Tour Is Officially Underway, And It's Off To A Gloriously Chaotic Start

Lady Gaga at the premiere of Maestro last year via Associated Press

The minute Lady Gaga was first rumoured to be joining Joaquin Phoenix in the much-hyped sequel to Joker, all we could think about were the interviews she’d be giving to promote the film.

Advertisement

Well, Joker: Folie À Deux is now just a few short months away, and Gaga has given her first interview about the project.

And folks… it’s a good ’un.

Lady Gaga in character as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie A Deux Warner Bros. Pictures

Speaking to Empire, Gaga disclosed that she had to use her voice in a way like never before in order to perfect singing in character as Harley Quinn.

“People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That’s me as that performer,” she explained. “But that is not what this movie is.

Advertisement

“I’m playing a character. So I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee and to not come from me as a performer.”

Gaga added: “How do you take music and have it just be an extension of the dialogue, as opposed to breaking into song for no conceivable reason? It was unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

Strap in, people, this press tour is going to be a treat.

Meanwhile, cinematographer Lawrence Sher revealed last year that he and Gaga initially got off to a bit of a rocky start on set – until he learned that she preferred being referred to in character even when the cameras weren’t rolling.