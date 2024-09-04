Everyone's Saying The Same Thing After Lady Gaga's Comments About Whether Joker II Is A Musical

Lady Gaga at the Venice Film Festival via Associated Press

As the release date for the long-awaited Joker sequel approaches, we’re somehow no closer to working out whether or not the film is a musical.

Since then, everyone from director Todd Haynes to Joaquin himself has had a go at discussing Joker: Folie À Deux’s musical elements – and whether it’s actually a musical or just a “film with music”.

Ahead of the movie’s Venice Film Festival premiere, Gaga was asked again about the project’s relationship with music.

“The way that we approached music in this film was very special and extremely nuanced,” she explained.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that this is actually a musical, in a lot of ways it’s very different. The music is used to really give the characters a way to express what they need to say, because the scene and just the dialogue is not enough.”

Lady Gaga doesn’t view #Joker2 as a musical.



Gaga says “the music is used to really give the characters a way to express what they need to say because the scene and dialogue is just not enough” #Venezia81 pic.twitter.com/XV5tmmrhY9 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 4, 2024

Now… is it just us… or is that not just exactly what a musical is? Either way, we’re pleased to see we weren’t the only ones confused…

We usually like to call productions like that “musicals” https://t.co/EEgszjGbKq — Michael. (@yosoymichael) September 4, 2024

I mean… isn’t that how musicals usually work? — Michael Sheridan (@SheridanWriter) September 4, 2024

Girl that is quite LITERALLY a musical, wtf is going on https://t.co/ZPDPdBx131 — shady boots (@shadyjoanne) September 4, 2024

what does anyone involved with this movie think a musical actually is?! — wolfgangg (@wolfygangg) September 4, 2024

Soooo it's a musical? — A. DUB (@ReturnOfTheWAC) September 4, 2024

Musical - a play or movie in which singing and dancing play an essential part.

or in other words “the music is used to really give the characters a way to express what they need to say because the scene and dialogue is just not enough” Gaga — Laughing Storm (@BlakleyCory) September 4, 2024

So it’s… literally exactly the definition of a musical. — Anika Chapin (@AnikaChapin) September 4, 2024

That’s literally what a musical is. Gaga should know better



It feels like they did a bunch of focus groups and the toxic male audience is scared of musicals so they no longer want to focus on the music https://t.co/1BjVpQbRpm — mark (@mdseeley) September 4, 2024

And proceeds to describe a musical. Are they embarrassed of being called a musical ? Is this Oscar campaign technique? Weird. https://t.co/w2SZvohgrZ — M loves flowers (@somuchhappenin_) September 4, 2024

What is this bullshit statement that these people have agreed on? Lady Gaga of all people surely should be aware that that IS what a musical is??? The Lady Gaga who belted Elphie songs during school lunches!!!??? :( https://t.co/DD8O03NO3J — nnzy (@astnanlof) September 4, 2024

That would make it... a musical. — lisa_goodheart (@lisa_goodheart) September 4, 2024

Don't worry, Marge, it's not a musical. It's just that the music is used to give the characters a way to express what they need to say when the scene and dialogue are not enough. pic.twitter.com/uDP4FgS36i — Joe Reid (@joereid) September 4, 2024

Gaga acting like she doesn’t know what the fuck a musical is so this movie can be a hit with the most evil men on the planet and get her back to the Oscars https://t.co/qaDS6OkHvb pic.twitter.com/4DLw8jITSY — Adam Sass 🌹🍇 (@TheAdamSass) September 4, 2024

Joaquin won an Oscar for his performance in the first Joker film, and returns for the sequel alongside new addition Lady Gaga as the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn.

The film’s cast also includes Zazie Beetz (returning from the first Joker film), Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.