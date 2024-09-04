Everyone's Saying The Same Thing After Lady Gaga's Comments About Whether Joker II Is A Musical

As the release date for the long-awaited Joker sequel approaches, we’re somehow no closer to working out whether or not the film is a musical.
When the new movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, was first reported back in 2022, it was claimed that it would be a musical, although its cinematographer downplayed this during an interview earlier this year.
Since then, everyone from director Todd Haynes to Joaquin himself has had a go at discussing Joker: Folie À Deux’s musical elements – and whether it’s actually a musical or just a “film with music”.
Ahead of the movie’s Venice Film Festival premiere, Gaga was asked again about the project’s relationship with music.
“The way that we approached music in this film was very special and extremely nuanced,” she explained.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say that this is actually a musical, in a lot of ways it’s very different. The music is used to really give the characters a way to express what they need to say, because the scene and just the dialogue is not enough.”
Now… is it just us… or is that not just exactly what a musical is? Either way, we’re pleased to see we weren’t the only ones confused…
Joaquin won an Oscar for his performance in the first Joker film, and returns for the sequel alongside new addition Lady Gaga as the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn.
The film’s cast also includes Zazie Beetz (returning from the first Joker film), Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.
Joker: Folie À Deux hits cinemas on Friday 4 October.