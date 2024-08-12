Joaquin Phoenix at the Napoleon premiere last year Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix’s abrupt exit from an untitled gay romance drama is being called a “nightmare” by one of the movie’s producers.

In a since-deleted Facebook post first reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, film producer Christine Vachon obliquely addressed Joaquin’s departure from the project, which made news on Friday, just five days before the film was set to start shooting in Guadalajara, Mexico.

According to the news outlet, the project is no longer happening following Joaquin’s exit.

Christine, whose Killer Films production company was tied to the movie, confirmed the reports over the weekend as she shared an article about Phoenix dropping out and wrote on Facebook: “A version of this did happen. It has been a nightmare.”

Neither Joaquin nor the film’s team, which included director Todd Haynes, have revealed the Joker star’s reasons for leaving the project, although a source close to the movie told Variety that the Oscar winner simply got “cold feet”.

Todd Haynes was supposed to have directed Joaquin in the new film via Associated Press

The outlet noted that the film, which was first brought to Todd Haynes by Joaquin himself, would not be able to recast his role, and the failed production could lose investors as much as seven figures.

In her Facebook post, Chrstine also addressed criticism the movie received over casting a straight man as the lead in the queer romance set in the 1930s. Joaquin was set to share the screen with Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez.

“If you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that ‘that’s what you get for casting a straight actor’ — DON’T,” she wrote.

“This was HIS project that he brought to US — and Killer’s record on working with LGBTQ actors/crew/directors speaks for itself (and for those of you who HAVE — know that you are making a terrible situation even worse),” Christine added.

Todd, who often explores the complicated side of gender and sexuality in his films, previously said Phoenix was deeply involved with the movie’s creation.

“We basically wrote with him as a story writer,” the director told IndieWire in an interview at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. “Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further — this will be an NC-17 film.’”

