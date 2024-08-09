It Turns Out There Was Only 1 'Dirty' Line That Had To Be Cut From The New Deadpool Movie

Ryan Reynolds in character as Deadpool Disney

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has admitted there was one scene from the new comedy that the higher ups at Marvel took issue with.

Shawn was on the writing team for the new Deadpool movie alongside its leading man Ryan Reynolds, and recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about their creative process.

“The general rule is to never punch down and to only take the piss out of people who can take it,” he insisted. “Certainly, when it was about Hugh in a meta way, Hugh was always the first to laugh uproariously.”

However, he went on to reveal there was still one line of the dialogue he and the team were eventually forced to axe.

“There was only one line in the entire movie that we were asked to change,” Shawn admitted.

“We have made a pact, Ryan and I, to go to our grave with that line, but I will say that it was replaced with an equally dirty line of dialogue about Pinocchio shoving his face up Deadpool’s ass and starting to lie like crazy. I was like, ’Ryan, that’s your replacement line in response to, ‘Can we clean it up?’.”

“That’s Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge,” he added.

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy via Associated Press

As the title suggests, Deadpool & Wolverine sees Ryan teaming up with X-Men star Hugh Jackman, alongside a cast that includes a host of A-list cameos intended to amaze Marvel superfans.

The show has already made a big box office impact – and even led to a certain banger from the 2000s bouncing back into the UK singles chart this week thanks to a surge in streams.