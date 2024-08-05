Yet Another 2000s Banger Is Bouncing Back Into The Charts This Week

NSYNC performing in June 2000 via Associated Press

It’s fair to say that 2024 has been the year of the unexpected chart resurgence.

And now, another absolute bop from the 2000s looks on course to follow a similar trajectory.

On Sunday evening, the Official Charts Company offered music fans a first look glimpse at this week’s countdown, revealing that the *NSYNC banger Bye Bye Bye looks set to return to the top 20 this week.

The song is currently on track to reach number 16, after receiving a surge in streams due to its placement in the new Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

Bye Bye Bye is featured in the opening titles of Deadpool & Wolverine, and sees the masked character performing the song’s iconic choreography from back in the day while taking on bad guys.

*NSYNC previously reached number three in the UK charts with Bye Bye Bye when it was first released in January 2000, becoming one of their biggest hits on this side of the Atlantic.

Of course, no one can speak with more experience on unexpected chart resurgences than Kate Bush.