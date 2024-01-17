Yet Another 2000s Banger Is Back In The Charts – And This Time It's Nothing To Do With Saltburn

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing live last year John Keeble via Getty Images

If you’re a millennial still reeling from the sudden Sophie Ellis-Bextor resurgence, you might want to sit down before we discuss another hit from the 2000s that’s now making its way back up the charts.

Last week, Sophie’s seminal hit Murder On The Dancefloor bounced back to the number two spot a full 22 years after its initial release, thanks to its prominent placing in the divisive film Saltburn.

Advertisement

And the Official Charts Company has revealed that Natasha Bedingfield’s signature tune Unwritten is now also poised to break back into the top 20.

This time around, though, it has nothing to do with Saltburn – with Unwritten’s chart comeback coming off the back of a different film altogether.

Natasha Bedingfield performing in Spain in September 2023 Mariano Regidor via Getty Images

Advertisement

Thanks to the film’s popularity, Unwritten already cracked the top 40 last week when it reached number 24, and it’s now on track to continue climbing to number 20 in this week’s chart as the song continues to discover a legion of new fans on social media.

Unwritten previously peaked at number six here in the UK upon its release in 2004, and managed one place higher across the pond, where it was used as the theme tune of the hit US reality show The Hills.