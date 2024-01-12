Sophie Elliis-Bextor performing at Camp Bestival SOPA Images via Getty Images

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ascent up the UK singles chart is showing no signs of slowing down, off the back of Saltburn.

Her 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor is featured prominently in the divisive film’s final scene, which has led to the song ricocheting back into the top 10, landing at number eight last week.

On Friday afternoon, the Official Charts Company confirmed that Murder On The Dancefloor had risen even further this week, missing out on the top spot by just one place.

This puts the track in the same chart position it reached upon its release more than 20 years ago, when it was held off the top spot by Daniel Bedingfield’s Gotta Get Thru This.

Can the continued popularity of Saltburn push Sophie’s track to a new peak next week, and finally hit number one? We’ll have to wait and see.

Barry Keoghan pictured during Saltburn's final scene Amazon

Sophie previously said of her song’s renewed chart success: “One thing I’ve always loved about my work is its ability to surprise me.

“Murder On The Dancefloor is a song I’ve been singing for 20 years, and I’m on really good terms with it. I love singing it, I love performing it and what’s happening at the moment is kind of magical, actually.”

But Murder On The Dancefloor isn’t the only 2000s hit that Saltburn has helped propel into the charts.

Last week, it was revealed Emerald Fennell’s latest big-screen offering had propelled another classic tune back into the top 40, much to the surprise of its original singer.