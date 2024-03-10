Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

As the stars take the to the red carpet for the much-anticipated Oscars, it’s a great opportunity for celebs to share news about their upcoming projects as well as getting info on what went on behind-the-scenes of our favourite TV shows and movies of this year.

However, for fans of True Detective, Jodie Foster’s update wasn’t exactly what we were hoping for.

When asked by Marc Malkin from Variety on the red carpet when we can expect to see Jodie in the new season of True Detective following her appearance in Night Country, she replied: “No, it’s an anthology.

“It’s one and done.”

Jodie is currently up for a supporting actress award for Nyad.

The biopic, starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, tells the story of marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, who one day woke up aged 60 and decided she would swim the 110-mile trek from Cuba to Florida.