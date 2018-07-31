There was a time when the White House wasn’t the scene of daily intrigue, scandal and general batshittery – and it wasn’t even that long ago.

Towards the end of the Obama administration the most regular export out of the building was a series of wholesome memes featuring Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

And yesterday, for 45 minutes, the most famous bromance in politics reunited for a spot of lunch at the Dog Tag Bakery in Washington DC.