Joe Biden's Eye-Popping Reaction To Marjorie Taylor Greene Has To Be Seen

LOADING ERROR LOADING

US President Joe Biden came face-to-face with one of his biggest critics in Congress as conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) greeted him while he made his way through the House floor ahead of Thursday night’s State of the Union address.

And his reaction to Greene ― who was decked out in MAGA gear ― lit up social media:

Biden’s face at seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene is killing me pic.twitter.com/65XUOkOyYT — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 8, 2024

Advertisement

Greene, who in 2022 spoke at a white nationalist event, gave Biden a pin with the name of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old college student who was murdered last month.

She urged him to “say her name” during the speech, and in an unscripted moment he did.

But it was that pre-speech encounter that people couldn’t stop talking about on X:

President Biden’s reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene looking like an idiot is the funniest that happened tonight pic.twitter.com/mQe5UKMdtM — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 8, 2024

Bidens reaction, the camera pan, the hat.

10/10 no notes, comedy gold pic.twitter.com/KA7EoscffP — Maya Luna (@RealMayaLuna) March 8, 2024

Ok now that the speech is over can we go back once more and recognize how funny Biden’s reaction is here? pic.twitter.com/DLkCShBOo8 — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) March 8, 2024

Advertisement

When Biden appears to see MTG in a MAGA hat on the floor. pic.twitter.com/j8ShJgl7L0 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 8, 2024

Y’all Joe Biden looked at Marjorie Taylor Greene like he expected her to pass out cotton candy and balloon animals! 🤣



I AM FUCKING SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/HnMjC7z5Tw — Renee (@PettyLupone) March 8, 2024

This amazing clip of Biden vs MTG proves to me he has all his marbles, all his mental faculties, all his sense of humor—and that he is going to win in November. pic.twitter.com/lP9I7tY2Kh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 8, 2024