Joe Biden's Eye-Popping Reaction To Marjorie Taylor Greene Has To Be Seen

US President Joe Biden came face-to-face with one of his biggest critics in Congress as conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) greeted him while he made his way through the House floor ahead of Thursday night’s State of the Union address.
And his reaction to Greene ― who was decked out in MAGA gear ― lit up social media:
Greene, who in 2022 spoke at a white nationalist event, gave Biden a pin with the name of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old college student who was murdered last month.
She urged him to “say her name” during the speech, and in an unscripted moment he did.
But it was that pre-speech encounter that people couldn’t stop talking about on X:
