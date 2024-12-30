Joe Biden Names 1 Quality Trump Should Take From Jimmy Carter

US President Joe Biden answers a question from the press as he exits Holy Cross Catholic Church after attending mass in Christiansted, St. Croix, on the US Virgin Islands, on December 28, 2024 SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

“Decency. Decency. Decency,” Biden told a reporter who asked him what Trump should “take” from the late president.

Biden, who had just wrapped remarks on the peanut farmer-turned-president that later became known for his post-White House humanitarian work, went on to declare that “everybody deserves a shot” before offering examples to describe Carter’s goodwill.

“Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk? I can’t. I can’t,” said Biden, who paused his holiday trip in the US Virgin Islands to honour Carter.

The president added that the “bulk” of our nation has laid out what “our values are.

“We said we believe. It’s not just in the declara — ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident,’ but it’s — there’s a feeling. The rest of the world looks to us. Looks to us. And he was worth looking to,” Biden said.

Trump, in a change of tune from past jabs at Carter, paid tribute to the late president on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

“While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realised that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect,” the president-elect wrote.

“He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!”

Trump mocked Carter on the campaign trail including on his 100th birthday back in October when he claimed that the late president was the “happiest man” because he’s “considered a brilliant president in comparison” to Biden.

