Joe Biden Shades Trump With 1 Brutally Blunt Piece Of Advice

President Joe Biden broke out his “Dark Brandon” persona on Thursday to throw a little shade at Donald Trump.

Biden was approached by reporters as he headed toward Marine One.

“Mr. Trump said he wants to ‘make America affordable again,’” one reporter asked. “Your response?”

“He ought to get a job,” Biden said.

Biden was in full sass mode during his brief exchange with the media. Asked moments later if he had any regrets, he said: “Talking to you guys.”

Biden dropped out of the presidential race last month after a poor debate with Trump raised questions about his age and fitness for the job.

He then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been steadily rising in the polls and now leading Trump in many of them.

Biden is set to speak on Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in a speech the White House said will focus on unity.