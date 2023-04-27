South Korean President Stuns Joe Biden By Singing ‘American Pie’ At State Dinner

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol wowed US President Joe Biden and the crowd at a White House state dinner on Wednesday night by breaking out into song.
The event featured a number of musical performances, such as Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk performing “Somewhere” from “West Side Story”:
They also sang Don McLean’s 1971 hit, “American Pie”:
Turns out that’s one of Yoon’s favorite tunes ― and he took the mic and launched into the first verse:
“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden said as the room erupted.
Biden gave Yoon a guitar autographed by McLean, who was unable to attend but retweeted images and videos from the event.