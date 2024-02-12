Joe Biden's First TikTok Is A Super Troll Of Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory

US President Joe Biden’s campaign joined TikTok on Sunday with a video that mocked a right-wing conspiracy theory about the Super Bowl and pop superstar Taylor Swift.
In a video posted on the social network, the president refuses to pick a favourite between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
“If I didn’t say I was for the Eagles, then I’d be sleeping alone,” Biden says. “My wife’s a Philly girl.”
The unseen questioner then asks the president about the conspiracy theory concerning Swift and her boyfriend, Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce.
“Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl, or the Chiefs just being a good football team?” the voice asked.
“I’d get in trouble if I told you,” Biden says, as a laser-eyed image of the president appears on screen.
The campaign also posted the video on X:
After Kansas City won in overtime, 25-22, Biden tweeted:
“Trump or Biden?” the questioner asks at the end of the clip.
“Are you kidding?” Biden says with a laugh. “Biden.”
Biden last year signed a law banning TikTok from government devices over security concerns, a move that had bipartisan support.
The Associated Press noted that Biden won’t be joining the app personally, nor will members of his administration, but the account will be run by his campaign team instead.