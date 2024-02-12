Joe Biden's First TikTok Is A Super Troll Of Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory

LOADING ERROR LOADING

US President Joe Biden’s campaign joined TikTok on Sunday with a video that mocked a right-wing conspiracy theory about the Super Bowl and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

“If I didn’t say I was for the Eagles, then I’d be sleeping alone,” Biden says. “My wife’s a Philly girl.”

The unseen questioner then asks the president about the conspiracy theory concerning Swift and her boyfriend, Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce.

“Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl, or the Chiefs just being a good football team?” the voice asked.

“I’d get in trouble if I told you,” Biden says, as a laser-eyed image of the president appears on screen.

Advertisement

The campaign also posted the video on X:

Hey by the way, we just joined TikTok



Follow us: https://t.co/KbtdOh2O4a pic.twitter.com/vDeXUzhb9W — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 12, 2024

After Kansas City won in overtime, 25-22, Biden tweeted:

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

“Trump or Biden?” the questioner asks at the end of the clip.

“Are you kidding?” Biden says with a laugh. “Biden.”

Biden last year signed a law banning TikTok from government devices over security concerns, a move that had bipartisan support.