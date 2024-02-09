Biden Says Israel’s Actions In The Gaza Strip Have Been ‘Over The Top’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

US President Joe Biden issued one of his harshest responses to Israel’s assault in Gaza on Thursday, saying the country’s retaliation for Hamas’ October 7 attack has been “over the top.”

Biden was speaking to reporters on Thursday night following the special counsel report about his handling of classified documents.

Advertisement

When asked about his efforts to see the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas released, the president said his administration has been “pushing very hard” to broker a temporary cease-fire.

“The conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top,” Biden said from the White House. “There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, there are a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying, and it’s gotta stop.”

“That’s why we’re pushing. I’m pushing very hard right now to deal with this hostage cease-fire.“

Biden's full answer on Gaza. He calls the response from Israel "over the top," says he got humanitarian aid into Gaza adding "there are a lot of innocent people are starving. Lot innocent people or in trouble and dying. And it's got to stop" pic.twitter.com/EZM01RP9HX — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) February 9, 2024

The president went on to say he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to bolster humanitarian aid to Gaza, saying the US had been working “really, really hard” to support Palestinians. (He incorrectly referred to el-Sisi as the president of Mexico in his off-the-cuff remarks.)

Advertisement

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Biden hinted that the US was actively involved in cease-fire negotiations, at one point stopping himself so he didn’t reveal too much about any potential deal.

He added the White House was pushing for a hostage cease-fire that could “lead to a sustained pause in the fighting in the actions taking place in the Gaza Strip.”