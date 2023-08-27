Joe Jonas Reflects On Public Reaction To Story About Pooping His Pants Onstage

Joe Jonas performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend earlier this year Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images

Joe Jonas may not have expected a candid story about once pooping his pants onstage to explode on the internet.

In an article published on Thursday, the Just in Love singer told People that the headlines and wide response to his accident were actually “quite fun” for him.

“I like people to come up with their own idea of what it was,” he said.

Joe had previously discussed the poopy incident during an appearance on the Australian podcast Will & Woody in July.

He told hosts Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw that it had taken place about four years prior — though he didn’t share the specific date or location of the concert in question.

“There’s a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you shit your pants,” he said, later adding that it was “a bad day to choose to wear white clothing”.

The Jonas Brothers member recalled that the unfortunate event prompted him to change his wardrobe in the middle of a set.

“I feel like I’ve paid my dues and I’m a part of some secret club now,” Joe said at the time.

From left to right: Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas perform in Boston on Aug. 15. Boston Globe via Getty Images

Still, he told People this week that the ordeal onstage was “a scare”.

His younger brother and bandmate Nick Jonas expressed amazement at how quickly the news had spread. “This story went everywhere,” he recalled.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on tour, with their next concert in Missouri on Sunday.

Kevin Jonas, the eldest member of the group, celebrated the ongoing tour in an Instagram post on Wednesday.