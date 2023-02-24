Joe Lycett's New Project Is Total Rubbish (And We Mean That In The Best Way)

Joe Lycett Matt Crockett

Joe Lycett has announced details of a new project that we can only describe as total rubbish… and we mean that in the best way possible.

The comedian has revealed he’s releasing a new book of art celebrating the humble British bin.

Yes, really.

A press release for his new limited-edition art book (titled simply Bins) said the collection is “a riot of colour, texture and literal rubbish, this beautiful, limited-edition book reassesses bins, acknowledging them as beautiful, humble and horrible, able to see the absolute worst of us and carry on regardless”.

Advertisement

“It’s truly wanky stuff!” the release continued.

Joe's new book Bins will go on sale next month Jack Spicer Adams

Celebrating the news on Friday, Joe said: “I am obsessed with bins and have thousands of pictures of them. I’m not well. I hope other people also enjoy my pictures of bins.”

We’re informed that each bin picture is accompanied by “its own unique description written by the author when he was drunk”.

Fans hoping to get their hands on Joe’s heartfelt ode to rubbish receptacles great and small need to think fast, as only 1000 copies have been printed, each one numbered and signed by the former Great British Sewing Bee host himself.

Advertisement

A snapshot of what to look forward to in Joe's new book Bins Jack Spicer Adams

It should be pointed out that in recent years Joe has become well-known for his stunts and pranks, including a staged walk-off from Steph McGovern’s daytime show, and more recently when he ‘shredded’ a pile of money over David Beckham’s Qatar ambassadorship role

So, if it turns out there’s more to Bins than first meets the eye, we won’t be 100% surprised.

Although he’s best known for his comedy and TV presenting work, Joe has been sharing his artworks on social media for some time now – largely centring around political commentary on the Conservative party and former prime minister Liz Truss.

Last week, Joe scooped two prizes at the National Comedy Awards, and gave a shout-ou to the short-lived PM, among others, during his acceptance speech.